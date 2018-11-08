If you or your kids are avid readers, you’ll want to mark your calendars for the 15th annual Louisiana Book Festival at the Capitol Park Museum and the Capitol Park grounds this Saturday.

The festival is a celebration of readers, writers and books, with attractions for people interested in any area of literature.

While the panels and discussions will be located mainly within the Capitol Park Museum, tents and booths will be set up on Fourth Street outside. Exhibitors include authors, booksellers, publishers and more. The Young Readers Pavilion invites young children to explore the art of storytelling, while the festival’s Teen HQ is angled more toward young adults.

Booths featuring bestselling and award-winning authors will be set up on Fourth Street, giving you a chance to meet some of the writers behind critically acclaimed works.

In addition to all of the festivities focused on reading, you can also expect live musical performances and booths exploring art, photography and architecture. View the full festival schedule here.

The Louisiana Book Festival is Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It is free to attend. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.