Screen capture of an AJ+ video about the Olympic protest of 1968. From left are Australian Peter Norman, and U.S. athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos. Carlos is speaking at LSU this week.

February is Black History Month, a time to reflect on the achievements of African-Americans and recognize their impact on history. This week, Baton Rougeans have a chance to celebrate at three local events: the MLK Commemorative Program, “Race and Ethnicity Worldwide” and the Black History Parade.

The MLK Commemorative Program features Olympian and humanitarian John Carlos

The MLK Commemorative Program, hosted by the LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs, brings notable scholars, authors and activists to LSU’s campus for discussion on diversity, education and social justice issues. This year’s keynote speaker is John Carlos, a bronze-medal winner in the 1968 Olympics.

During his medal ceremony, he and another black athlete raised a fist, keeping it raised throughout the entirety of “The Star Spangled Banner.” This demonstration was met with much controversy, but he continues to take a political stand even today, siding with Colin Kaepernick and those who have chosen to kneel with him.

The MLK Commemorative Program is 5-7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 15, in the E.R. “BO” Campbell Auditorium on LSU’s campus.

“Race and Ethnicity Worldwide” offers readers a chance to discuss how racism differs due to geography and culture

This month, the 821 Book Club, a product of local organization the 821 Project, is focusing on race and ethnicity issues worldwide, and as they appear in literature. Tonight, Feb. 15, the group is meeting at the Eden Park Branch Library for “Race and Ethnicity Worldwide,” a literary discussion.

The discussion will delve into how race, racism and ethnicity-based issues differ due to geography and culture.

This month’s reading list includes a number of titles, such as Hidden Figures, Their Eyes Were Watching God and You Can’t Touch My Hair, giving readers a wide variety to choose from.

“Race and Ethnicity Worldwide” will be at Eden Park Branch Library tonight, Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. The discussion is open to readers and non-readers alike. The library is at 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.

Black History Parade takes over Port Allen

Mardi Gras season may technically be over, but we’re still parading. Head to Port Allen this Saturday, Feb. 17, for the Black History Parade.

The parade, presented by the True Worshipers Christian Center, is meant to honor black history icons such as Harriet Tubman, Barack Obama, Frederick Douglass and Jackie Robinson.

Line-up will begin at 11:30 a.m., but the parade won’t officially roll until 1 p.m. Entry is free.

After the parade, stick around for food, drinks and live music.

The Black History Parade is 1-3 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 17. The route begins and ends at William and Lee Park, at 1631 Louisiana Ave. in Port Allen.