This weekend, Theatre Baton Rouge will continue its run of the emotional play Gidion’s Knot.

The play, written by Johanna Adams, is set at a parent/teacher conference between a grieving mother—whose son recently committed suicide—and an overwhelmed primary school teacher.

Over the course of the play, the two women uncover Gidion’s story, determining whether he was bullied or if he was the bully, and attempt to come to terms with their own culpability.

There are four more performances, one of which is tonight, May 17. The play’s final show will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20. Find the full schedule here.

Tickets are $19 for children and students and $25 for adults. Purchase tickets here.

Gidion’s Knot will be performed May 17-20. All four performances will be held at Theatre Baton Rouge, located at 7155 Florida Blvd. The play is recommended for mature audiences.