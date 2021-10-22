We braved the flashlight-only night at The 13th Gate

There’s only one thing more bone-chilling than The 13th Gate: The 13th Gate in the pitch dark.

During the weekend after Halloween, the bravest and most foolhardy explorers can step inside the haunted house’s winding halls with all the lights turned off—armed only with a flashlight. Actors, effects, settings and scares will all operate at full creep factor, meaning you never know what horror might await you until your flashlight beam falls upon it.

It’s the most terrifying way to experience Baton Rouge’s famously spine-tingling attraction. So, of course, the 225 team had to try it. Come along with us as we see what’s lurking in the dark. Mind your head—you never know what’s out to get it.