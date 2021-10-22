We braved the flashlight-only night at The 13th Gate

There’s only one thing more bone-chilling than The 13th Gate: The 13th Gate in the pitch dark.
During the weekend after Halloween, the bravest and most foolhardy explorers can step inside the haunted house’s winding halls with all the lights turned off—armed only with a flashlight. Actors, effects, settings and scares will all operate at full creep factor, meaning you never know what horror might await you until your flashlight beam falls upon it.
It’s the most terrifying way to experience Baton Rouge’s famously spine-tingling attraction. So, of course, the 225 team had to try it. Come along with us as we see what’s lurking in the dark. Mind your head—you never know what’s out to get it.
Don’t be afraid to step onto this elevator when you arrive at The 13th Gate. It’s only going to take you on a jerky descent into your worst nightmares. And the operator is friendly, as you can see.
Inside a blood-spattered surgical chamber you may encounter a deranged scientist. Are his experiments on his patients really for the good of science? Probably not.
Click here to see more from our flashlight-led tour of 13th Gate (if you dare!). And check out more information on this year’s Flashlight Fright Nights below:
FLASHLIGHT FRIGHT NIGHTS for 2021
Nov. 5-6, 6:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
The 13th Gate is at 832 St. Phillip St.
It is also open for regular visits on select dates until Nov. 13. Visit 13thgate.com for info.
This article was originally published in the October 2017 issue of 225 magazine.