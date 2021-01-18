It’s free and open to the public. Find out more here.

Knock Knock is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

Join a spirit circle and tap into your past life

Rachel Chamness, an ascension and lightworker guide, will be hosting a MultiDimensional Spirit Circle via Zoom on Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. This experience will allow you to tap into messages from your past life.

To purchase tickets and for more information on Chamness, check out her Facebook page.

Laugh along with Christine Hurley for post-holiday comedy night

After a long year, everyone deserves a laugh. Join Christine Hurley via Zoom on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. as she tells stories of being a mother and wife in a comical way.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Interactive magic night with Ryan Lally

For those with kids—or if you just enjoy magic—Ryan Lally’s interactive magic show could be a great start to your weekend.

Friday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m., join his show on Zoom for virtual magic. For tickets and more information click here.

Check out Sweet Crude at Beauvoir Park on Saturday

Head to the outdoor venue Beauvoir Park near the Perkins Road overpass for a show from New Orleans French-English band Sweet Crude on Saturday, Jan. 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and only 100 pre-sale tickets will be sold.

Click here for tickets and more information. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

Be an arborist for a day at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Spend the day at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens planting a native tree, testing your ax throwing skills and participating in a scavenger hunt. Arbor Day at Burden is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. It is free to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.

Find out more here. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens are at 4560 Essen Lane.

Plan the perfect wedding at a bridal show

Tying the knot? Head to the semi-annual bridal show at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on Jan. 24 to plan your dream wedding. Here, you can meet local DJs, makeup artists and other vendors for your special day. To purchase tickets, click here.

L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Casino Ave.

