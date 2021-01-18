Best of 225 This Week: MLK Day events, bridal show, virtual magic and more in BR this week
By Caroline Hebert |
Check out the MLK Day event at Millennial Park
Head to Millennial Park on Monday, Jan. 18, 1-6 p.m., for the MLK DAY Urban Rouge Experience. The event will feature local business vendors, plenty of live music, food, performances and more. The event is free to the public and masks are required.
Teach your kids about MLK at Knock Knock Children’s Museum
The Knock Knock Children Museum is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an event Monday, Jan. 18, 1-3 p.m. Participants can make their own peace flag and poster as well as join in other fun activities.
Rachel Chamness, an ascension and lightworker guide, will be hosting a MultiDimensional Spirit Circle via Zoom on Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. This experience will allow you to tap into messages from your past life.
To purchase tickets and for more information on Chamness, check out her Facebook page.
Laugh along with Christine Hurley for post-holiday comedy night
After a long year, everyone deserves a laugh. Join Christine Hurley via Zoom on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. as she tells stories of being a mother and wife in a comical way.
For those with kids—or if you just enjoy magic—Ryan Lally’s interactive magic show could be a great start to your weekend.
Friday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m., join his show on Zoom for virtual magic. For tickets and more information click here.
Check out Sweet Crude at Beauvoir Park on Saturday
Head to the outdoor venue Beauvoir Park near the Perkins Road overpass for a show from New Orleans French-English band Sweet Crude on Saturday, Jan. 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and only 100 pre-sale tickets will be sold.
Be an arborist for a day at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
Spend the day at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens planting a native tree, testing your ax throwing skills and participating in a scavenger hunt. Arbor Day at Burden is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. It is free to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.
Tying the knot? Head to the semi-annual bridal show at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on Jan. 24 to plan your dream wedding. Here, you can meet local DJs, makeup artists and other vendors for your special day.To purchase tickets, click here.