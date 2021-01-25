Best of 225 This Week: Live music, art exhibits and more in Baton Rouge

The daily live show debuted Monday, Jan. 25, on YouTube. Watch it here, and stream future episodes here.

Experience an art talk series Tuesday and Thursday on Zoom

If you are interested in art, tune in via Zoom to listen to LSU Museum of Art’s “Southbound Virtual Artist Talk Series” on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Experts and photographers team up to give listeners an insight into the artwork presented in the “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” exhibition.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Last chance to see Surreal Salon before it closes at Baton Rouge Gallery this Thursday

This week offers your last opportunity to see surrealists works from 40 artists representing 17 states and four countries. It’s part of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon 13, and though the annual costumed celebration was canceled due to COVID-19, the crazy, creepy and colorful artworks are still on view in person at the gallery.

Surreal Salon 13 closes Thursday, Jan. 28. Find out more here.

Listen to live music in Happyland this weekend

Missing live performances? Luckily Happyland & Happy’s Irish Pub has the largest patio in downtown Baton Rouge. Enjoy live music and drinks while socially distancing every Friday and Saturday. Don’t worry if it’s cold; the downtown bar has outdoor heaters to keep you toasty while having a good time.

Happy’s Irish Pub and Happyland are at 136 Third St.

