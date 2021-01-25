×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Best of 225 This Week: Live music, art exhibits and more in Baton Rouge

  • By Caroline Hebert

Celebrate women’s fight for equality with the Louisiana Old State Capitol

The exhibition “One Half of the People: Advancing Equality for Women” is a celebration marking women’s suffrage’s centennial anniversary. Presented by the Louisiana Old State Capitol, the exhibit started Jan. 21 and will run until March 15. On Jan. 29., Dr. Nancy Isenberg, LSU professor of American history, will give a presentation.

The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. For more information, click here.

Watch a new local sports show launching this week

Former ESPN Baton Rouge radio host Jordy Culotta and producer Rivers Hughey are launching their brand-new show today: The Jordy Culotta Show. The show will include sports news and conversation, according to a press release. Guests will include sports experts, coaches and pop-culture names.

The daily live show debuted Monday, Jan. 25, on YouTube. Watch it here, and stream future episodes here.

Experience an art talk series Tuesday and Thursday on Zoom 

If you are interested in art, tune in via Zoom to listen to LSU Museum of Art’s “Southbound Virtual Artist Talk Series” on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Experts and photographers team up to give listeners an insight into the artwork presented in the “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” exhibition.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Last chance to see Surreal Salon before it closes at Baton Rouge Gallery this Thursday

This week offers your last opportunity to see surrealists works from 40 artists representing 17 states and four countries. It’s part of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon 13, and though the annual costumed celebration was canceled due to COVID-19, the crazy, creepy and colorful artworks are still on view in person at the gallery.

Surreal Salon 13 closes Thursday, Jan. 28. Find out more here.

Listen to live music in Happyland this weekend

Missing live performances? Luckily Happyland & Happy’s Irish Pub has the largest patio in downtown Baton Rouge. Enjoy live music and drinks while socially distancing every Friday and Saturday. Don’t worry if it’s cold; the downtown bar has outdoor heaters to keep you toasty while having a good time.

Happy’s Irish Pub and Happyland are at 136 Third St.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Don't forget to make your write-in picks for this year's Best of 225 Awards
NEXT ARTICLE
Cameron Jackson talks his plans for Millennial Park and beyond

Latest Stories