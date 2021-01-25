Best of 225 This Week: Live music, art exhibits and more in Baton Rouge

Celebrate women’s fight for equality with the Louisiana Old State Capitol
The exhibition “One Half of the People: Advancing Equality for Women” is a celebration marking women’s suffrage’s centennial anniversary. Presented by the Louisiana Old State Capitol, the exhibit started Jan. 21 and will run until March 15. On Jan. 29., Dr. Nancy Isenberg, LSU professor of American history, will give a presentation.
The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. For more information, click here.
Watch a new local sports show launching this week
Former ESPN Baton Rouge radio host Jordy Culotta and producer Rivers Hughey are launching their brand-new show today: The Jordy Culotta Show. The show will include sports news and conversation, according to a press release. Guests will include sports experts, coaches and pop-culture names.
Experience an art talk series Tuesday and Thursday on Zoom
If you are interested in art, tune in via Zoom to listen to LSU Museum of Art’s “Southbound Virtual Artist Talk Series” on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Experts and photographers team up to give listeners an insight into the artwork presented in the “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” exhibition.
Last chance to see Surreal Salon before it closes at Baton Rouge Gallery this Thursday
This week offers your last opportunity to see surrealists works from 40 artists representing 17 states and four countries. It’s part of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon 13, and though the annual costumed celebration was canceled due to COVID-19, the crazy, creepy and colorful artworks are still on view in person at the gallery.
Missing live performances? Luckily Happyland & Happy’s Irish Pub has the largest patio in downtown Baton Rouge. Enjoy live music and drinks while socially distancing every Friday and Saturday. Don’t worry if it’s cold; the downtown bar has outdoor heaters to keep you toasty while having a good time.
Happy’s Irish Pub and Happyland are at 136 Third St.