Remember the quiet game from childhood? This Saturday, head to Barcadia to experience the adult version.

At this silent party, also called “quiet clubbing,” attendees will receive a pair of wireless headphones, which they’ll be able to switch to and from R&B/hip hop, electro/house and rock ‘n’ roll at their leisure. Three different DJs will be present, spinning the tunes live.

Each headset will be lit up with a color, indicating which genre each person is listening to, allowing you to dance along with those listening to the same music as you. It may seem unorthodox, but it’s still just like any other party. Just lower the volume or slip off your headphones when you want to chat with a friend and, luckily for you, there won’t be any loud music to yell over.

The party is presented by Chicago-based lifestyle marketing company Urban Fêtes. By putting a modern twist on the traditional rave, the company has made silent parties a nationwide phenomenon.

Silent Party Baton Rouge takes over Barcadia beginning at 9:30 p.m. this Saturday, March 3. The party wraps up at 2 a.m.

Tickets cost $15-20 and may be purchased here or at the door, while supplies last. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Barcadia is at 3347 Highland Road.