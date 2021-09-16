What to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Outdoor movies, concerts for a cause and new museum exhibits

Give back at the Hurricane Ida Benefit Concert on Friday

If you live in Louisiana, odds are you were impacted in some way by Hurricane Ida. Red Stick Social is paying it forward by holding a benefit concert on Friday, Sept. 17.

Two bands will take the stage Friday night, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the people most affected by Hurricane Ida. Regeneration will rock the stage with covers of ‘90s classics at 7 p.m. After Regeneration, The Southdown Souls will perform some rock ‘n’ roll with Chris LeBlanc at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. Concertgoers will also be able to chow on some complimentary jambalaya while listening to the bands play.

Immerse yourself in a new exhibit at West Baton Rouge Museum starting Saturday

This Saturday, Sept. 18, West Baton Rouge Museum unveils its newest exhibit, “Music Behind the Gates.”

The exhibit displays the lives of prison inmates and how they used music as a way to cope with incarcerated life. Songs, bands and other forms of music from prisons across Louisiana will be showcased.

“Music Behind the Gates” will be shown at the museum through January 2022. For more information about this exhibit, visit West Baton Rouge Museum’s website. West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.

Have a night under the stars at Baton Rouge Gallery Saturday

Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies and Music on the Lawn series gives silent movies a new sound.

The movies are shown inside BREC’s City Park, setup on the lawn behind the gallery. Come out Saturday, Sept. 18, to see the film The Kid Brother. It will be accompanied by an original score from the band Minos the Saint. Enjoy bottomless popcorn while enjoying the show.

Tickets are free for all guests. More information about Movies and Music on the Lawn can be found here. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

