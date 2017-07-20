Patrons check out the art at last year’s Art Melt. Photo by Chloe Enos

These days, it seems like there’s a new festival in Baton Rouge every weekend. That’s why Art Melt, Forum 35’s beloved local showcase of Louisiana artists, is bringing it back to its roots.

In years past, the Art Melt festivities have included live music, performances, an arts market and food trucks in addition to the art. But this year, organization leaders wanted to focus more on the juried exhibit and showcasing local artists.

The event begins with a preview party Friday, July 21, 7-10 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum. Tickets are $85 per person, $150 per couple or $60 for Forum35 members.

The public opening is July 22, 4-6 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum, and the works selected will be on display for six weeks. Admission is free only for the opening day. Find out more at artmelt.org.

