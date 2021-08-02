Our Lakes Fest, Art Day event, album release party and more events this week in Baton Rouge

Art lovers are still encouraged to check out the exhibit in person throughout the month, though face masks are required for all attendees. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

The Harlem Globetrotters take Baton Rouge Friday

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters will bring its signature on-court antics to the Raising Cane’s River Center this week.

As part of the Globetrotter’s 2021 Spread Game Tour, this event comes with unique opportunities for exclusive extras such as celebrity court passes, meet and greets with the players, and more.

The team will play at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about the various ticket packages, click here.

Loudness War hosts album release concert at Mid City Ballroom Friday

Join local fuzz-rock band Loudness War to celebrate the release of the group’s latest project, a “mini-album” and cassette tape titled Dream Popped. Opening for Loudness war will be CHEW from Atlanta, Georgia, and Tattered Rabbit from New Orleans.

The show will be Friday, Aug. 6, at Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the music starting at 8. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased either online or at the door.

Grateful Dead tribute show heads to Red Stick Social Friday

Dead Heads of Baton Rouge, this one’s for you: the Iko Allstars, a band of New Orleans musicians dedicated to honoring the legacy of the Grateful Dead, will perform at Red Stick Social this week.

The group retains a revolving cast of some of the best musicians in New Orleans, creating a six-person band that mirrors the original lineup of the Grateful Dead for each performance.

The concert will be Friday, Aug. 6, at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8. Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased here.

Art fest and poetry slam at Mid-City Artisans Saturday

Mid-City Artisans, a local retail gallery and arts education center, will host its Art Day and Poetry Slam this week. Attendees can watch artists as they create original work on the spot, meet local artisans, shop for art and more.

Also, local food truck Boo’s Best BBQ will be on site for the event serving up some delicious barbecue.

The Art Day begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and the Poetry Slam begins at 3 p.m. Mid-City Artisans is at 516 Moore St. To register for attendance or learn more about the event, click here.

Share your thoughts on improving the lakes at Our Lakes Fest Sunday

Want to voice your opinions and share ideas about how to improve and redesign the LSU and City Park lakes? Head to the waterfront on Sunday, Aug. 8, for Our Lakes Fest. The event features local art, family-friendly activities, information about the lakes and opportunities to share your feedback on design ideas for the project. You’ll be able to find activity nodes at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, City-Brooks Park

and the Lod Cook Alumni Center.

Our Lakes Fest takes place noon-6 p.m. Aug. 8. Find out more information here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE