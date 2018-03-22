It’s estimated one in four pregnancies results in a loss. This Sunday, run for the one in four at Anna Grace’s Quarter Marathon downtown.

The race is organized by Anna Grace’s Foundation, which provides Baton Rouge families who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or loss of a child under the age of one with emotional and financial support.

Along with the quarter marathon, there will be also be a one-mile fun run and a 5k.

The one-mile fun run costs $25, the 5k is $35, and the quarter marathon is $45. Register here.

After the races, stick around for an awards ceremony and a remembrance celebration. There will also be a children’s village and a performance by Choupique Cajun Band. The event will also feature Runner’s Alley, which will include physical therapy services, food and beverages.

Anna Grace’s Quarter Marathon is this Sunday, March 25. Packet pick-up and on-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. The fun run kicks off at 7:45 a.m. with the 5k and quarter marathon following at 8:15 a.m.

Anna Grace’s Quarter Marathon begins at the Belle of Baton Rouge, at 103 France St.