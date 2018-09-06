Tonight, three entrepreneurs will go head-to-head, pitching their business ideas for a chance to take home a $1,000 cash prize.

The event, Pitch BR, will unite local business leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs under the umbrella of innovation. Head to the Ringside bar at Sullivan’s Steakhouse tonight to get in on the action.

The first pitcher is Vizzit, an app that aims to bring tourism up to speed with the 21st century. When visiting a new city, users select the tour experience they want and allow the app to take them on a guided tour through the area’s points of interest, complete with supplementary audio, images and text.

The next pitcher is Idle, a “renting community for idle goods.” The idea is simple—do you have underused items around the house, like barbecue pits, tents or pots and pans? With Idle, you can rent out such items to users in need, making some quick cash from what used to be gathering dust.

Last, Omnidek will take the stage. This one is a bit more complicated, although its main goal is to reduce complication in your work life. With Omnidek, businesses will be able to ditch third-party applications in favor of a streamlined, easy-to-use dashboard that encompasses all of their workflows and processes.

While only one business will be able to take home the $1,000 prize, Pitch BR maintains that all pitchers will benefit through the feedback, coaching and selling experience they receive at the event.

To see what Pitch BR has to offer, stop by Sullivan’s Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m. Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd.