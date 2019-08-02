Where to get your fix of LSU football talk this fall

These days, we’ve always got our ears plugged. Whether it’s AirPods, EarPods, Beats, Bose and more, there always seems to be something blasting our eardrums. For Tiger fans, there is no sweeter sound than LSU sports talk. We’ve compiled a few LSU sports podcasts and radio shows worth listening to in your down time, on your commutes to and from work, and maybe even at your desk—just don’t tell the boss.

POD OF GEAXLD

If you like honest LSU sports discussion, Pod of Geauxld is for you. It was launched in 2017 by a group of former LSU students—Michael Dragna, Brett Wynn and Michael Snyder—who had been chatting up football for years just for fun. Now, they chat it up for a big audience of Tiger fans, breaking down all things LSU football and other varsity sports. They occasionally have special guests and talk Louisiana professional sports—all with some solid Game of Thrones mentions thrown in.

New episodes: Once a week

Find it: Apple Podcasts

THE ED ORGERON SHOW

If you’ve got LSU football-related questions, why not get answers from the coach himself? Coach O has his own one-hour, call-in radio show in which he answers fan questions in his lovely Cajun drawl. The stellar combo of the coach and fan participation make this show—hosted by sportscaster and “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair—the most fun coach’s show in the SEC. Fans are encouraged to post questions on the LSU Football page on Facebook and @LSUfootball and @LSUradio on Twitter. And feel free to simply speak directly with Coach O by calling in to 225-578-4827. Watch the show in-person at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway, or listen live online.

New episodes: Every Wednesday during college football season

Find it: LSUsports.net/live

SPORTS TALK WITH BOBBY HEBERT & KRISTIAN GARIC

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert and former United States Marine and sports reporter Kristian Garic are there for you. The dynamic duo is a dream team covering the Saints, Pelicans and LSU sports, from catching up with Tyrann Mathieu to chatting with LSU’s new athletic director. For Garic, Sports Talk is a real-life dream—Hebert was his boyhood hero.

New shows: Monday to Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Find it: wwl.radio.com/shows/sports-talk-bobby-hebert-kristian-garic

TIGER PRIDE

Shameless plug—Tiger Pride is 225’s LSU football podcast. The show breaks down all manner of topics related to the Tigers, featuring exclusive interviews with everyone from the players and personnel on the field in Death Valley to the tailgaters on the campus grounds. Hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser tackle post and pregame analysis, with plenty of laughs in between. It’ll feel like talking about the Tigers with your buds at happy hour.

New episodes: Every Tuesday and Thursday

Find it: on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and 225batonrouge.com

104.5 ESPN

ESPN’s Sports Radio Baton Rouge is on fire. The platform hosts multiple shows that keep audiences up to date on LSU sports. There’s Hangin’ with Hester, a show hosted by LSU football’s own Jacob Hester, in which he’s joined by great guests like former QB Matt Flynn and LSU baseball legend Ben McDonald. Off the Bench, hosted by Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert, brings the laughs along with quality local sports talk. Sports Today with Charles Hanagriff and Jimmy Ott goes deep on informing its audience about all the latest sports news, and After Further Review with Matt Moscona meditates on the goings-on in the Louisiana sports landscape.

New shows: Daily

Find it: 1045espn.com

This article was originally published in the August 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.

