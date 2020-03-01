Textured closet essentials to wear in the spring

Every season has its signature clothing styles. We embrace winter with layers, rich textures and darker colors. During the spring, our wardrobes wake back up through floral prints, bright colors and flowy garments. But who says you can’t shake it up? This season, local boutiques are playing with lighter knits, showcased in pieces like colorful macrame bags and woven caps. Here are a few textured items we found around town.

This article was originally published in the March 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.