Sweet, stylish summertime: Outfits for getting dressed up again

But what to wear for this new season of back-to-everything? Easy. The brighter and bolder, the better. If you’re interested in what’s trending at Baton Rouge boutiques, you’ll find patterned sets that are like wearable art, sassy mini skirts and dresses, and details like puff sleeves and unexpected cut-outs.

Double duty is king, too. Think: looks that can comfortably take you from a full day of work meetings all the way to dinner and drinks with friends.

Most importantly, though: Just wear what feels good. This time last year, there was so much we couldn’t do—and so many loved ones we couldn’t see. But we made it to the other side, and that’s worth dressing up for.

Here are a few summer looks we put together from local boutiques.

This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.