Sweet, stylish summertime: Outfits for getting dressed up again

Photography: Ariana Allison // Styling: Elle Marie // Hair: Cekeisha Williams Makeup: Shelby Harriman // Model: LaToya Belin Shot on location at Sweet Society and Boru Ramen
Fashion is back, friends. It’s been fun wearing sweatpants and slippers over the past year. But with the summer calendar filling up with events and restaurants back at full capacity, it’s time to stash the pajamas.
Traveling safely is finally possible again, and there’s so much to see and explore just a short drive from home, too. Dozens of new restaurants have opened up over the past several months, so we headed to two for this month’s style shoot: Sweet Society, where you can try Thai tea or Japanese-style taiyaki ice cream served in a fish-shaped cone; and Boru, the restaurant next door known for comforting bowls of scratch-made ramen noodles.
But what to wear for this new season of back-to-everything? Easy. The brighter and bolder, the better. If you’re interested in what’s trending at Baton Rouge boutiques, you’ll find patterned sets that are like wearable art, sassy mini skirts and dresses, and details like puff sleeves and unexpected cut-outs.
Double duty is king, too. Think: looks that can comfortably take you from a full day of work meetings all the way to dinner and drinks with friends.
Most importantly, though: Just wear what feels good. This time last year, there was so much we couldn’t do—and so many loved ones we couldn’t see. But we made it to the other side, and that’s worth dressing up for.
Here are a few summer looks we put together from local boutiques.