Stand out—and float away—with these out-there inflatables

It’s pool season, and it’s also Instagram season—meaning you need a photogenic prop for your well-documented poolside afternoons. Novelty pool floats are still trending for this summer. Local retailers have gotten in on the blow-up game with colorful, fun or just plain hilarious inflatables. Go big with a massive, ride-on float, or small with a pint-sized tube for the kiddos. Whatever floats your boat.

Pizza slice float, $50

From Leslie’s Pool Supply

Daisy float, $60

From Rodeo Boutique

Flamingo baby float, $30

From Giggles

Ride-on parrot float, $40

From Leslie’s Pool Supply

Baseball glove float, $40

From Leslie’s Pool Supply

Ride-on cockatoo float, $60

From Rodeo Boutique

Unicorn baby float, $30

From Giggles

Unicorn float, $30

From Giggles

Pineapple float, $40

From Leslie’s Pool Supply

Photos courtesy Giggles, Rodeo Boutique and Leslie’s Pool Supplies.

This article was originally published in the June 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.