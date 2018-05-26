Stand out—and float away—with these out-there inflatables

It’s pool season, and it’s also Instagram season—meaning you need a photogenic prop for your well-documented poolside afternoons. Novelty pool floats are still trending for this summer. Local retailers have gotten in on the blow-up game with colorful, fun or just plain hilarious inflatables. Go big with a massive, ride-on float, or small with a pint-sized tube for the kiddos. Whatever floats your boat.
Pizza slice float, $50
From Leslie’s Pool Supply
Daisy float, $60
From Rodeo Boutique
Flamingo baby float, $30
From Giggles
Ride-on parrot float, $40
From Leslie’s Pool Supply
Baseball glove float, $40
From Leslie’s Pool Supply
Ride-on cockatoo float, $60
From Rodeo Boutique
Unicorn baby float, $30
From Giggles
Unicorn float, $30
From Giggles
Pineapple float, $40
From Leslie’s Pool Supply
Photos courtesy Giggles, Rodeo Boutique and Leslie’s Pool Supplies.
This article was originally published in the June 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!