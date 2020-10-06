Hidden away from the rest of the Garden District, near the end of Eugene Street, sits Eliza Beaumont Lane. It’s a private street shaded by oak trees where each house seems to outdo the next with courtyards and outdoor spaces.

And according to neighborhood homeowners association president Harold Brandt, those lushly manicured spaces have provided a backdrop for nightly get-togethers during COVID-19 that have stretched into early fall.

“Don’t even mention the word ‘party’ under your breath unless you want everyone to show up at your house,” says Brandt with a laugh, “most likely with a bottle of wine to share.”

inRegister took a peek behind the gates of these gorgeous properties for its October 2020 issue. Read on for more.