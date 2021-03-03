×
[Sponsored] Why Are There So Many Personal Injury Attorneys?

If you live in Louisiana, you’re probably familiar with the frequent advertising by personal injury lawyers: TV, radio, billboards … so why are there so many? The answer is simpler than you think: The need for legal representation after accidents with injury is that great.

You may think as long as you have insurance, you don’t need a lawyer. But the truth is that insurance companies are out to make money, not pay fair compensation to victims. Hiring a lawyer is often the only way to stop them from giving you the runaround and to start taking you and your claim seriously.

