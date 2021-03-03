[Sponsored] Why Are There So Many Personal Injury Attorneys?

If you live in Louisiana, you’re probably familiar with the frequent advertising by personal injury lawyers: TV, radio, billboards … so why are there so many? The answer is simpler than you think: The need for legal representation after accidents with injury is that great.

You may think as long as you have insurance, you don’t need a lawyer. But the truth is that insurance companies are out to make money, not pay fair compensation to victims. Hiring a lawyer is often the only way to stop them from giving you the runaround and to start taking you and your claim seriously.

While all personal injury lawyers want to help their clients win money, not all of them want to truly help their clients. To learn more about what to look out for, click HERE.