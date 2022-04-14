Seductive styling: A sneak peek at the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan [Sponsored]

Truly customized driving

The C-Class has selectable drive modes ranging from easygoing ECO, to crisp Sport, to Hess’s favorite, manual mode. Hess loves having the ability to dial in performance with the tap of a button. “The driver has manual control over the way the car drives,” Hess says. “It’s incredible. The difference it makes when you’ve customized the 9-speed transmission, throttle, steering, suspension and more to actually feel the way you want.”

When it comes to plug-in hybrids, the new C-Class leads its segment in terms of electric range. With its 48-volt mild-hybrid power, the C-Class is more energetic and more energy-conscious. The hybrid powertrain sprints the C-Class to 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds—that’s .2 seconds faster than the last generation.

Driver-focused comfort

A sedan with the heart of a race car, the C-Class’s leather-wrapped, flat-bottomed steering wheel and tailored sport seats are features that come standard in 2022. “The architecture inside mimics the S-Class luxury while doubling down on performance.” Beginning with aluminum and open-pore wood trims, the standard list of interior features gets even more savory.

From the flattened, round air vent design, inspired by aircraft engines, to the ambient lighting throughout the cabin, thoughtful design goes into every detail. The C-Class sedan is offered in three trims, but unlike the earlier generations, the list is less confusing, with optional packages separately laid out.

“As technology advances, so does the Mercedes-Benz infotainment system, creating simple paths to what you need.” The acclaimed “Hey, Mercedes” voice assistant has gotten even smarter, now letting you and your passengers speak more naturally and in more languages.

Safe and sporty

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class continues to set the standard with its new GUARD 360™, keeping virtual watch on the car when it’s parked via the surround cameras. If another car bumps it, it can send you an alert and save images in the car with a built-in dashcam, also available. Other groundbreaking features like Active Steering Assist and reinforced crash structures help to protect each occupant of the C-Class.

Be among the first to drive one in Baton Rouge. Connect with Hess and his team to get your name on the list and slip into the 2022 C-Class sedan. Visit MBOBR.com or call 225.424-2241 to learn more and schedule an appointment.