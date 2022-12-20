Get Well: Open Health Care Clinic – Women’s Health

Women in the Baton Rouge area now have expanded access to health care services at the new Women’s Health Clinic, which is committed to providing quality, affordable gynecological and mental health services. Providing medical care for existing and new patients is Carol M. Patin, MD. Mental health counseling (individual and group) and substance abuse treatment is provided by Victoria Young, LPC.

“We know that ‘where the woman goes the family goes’ so we felt it imperative to expand our women’s health services,” says Tim Young, CEO of Open Health Care Clinic. “This expansion honors our mission to provide affordable, quality health care to our community.”

Open Health Care Clinic accepts most private insurance plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Urgent and tele-visit appointments are also available.