Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital has you covered from head to toe

2. OPHTHALMOLOGY: Ocular or eye surgery at Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital is performed by the area’s leading ophthalmologists, using cutting-edge advancements to restore vision and quality of life.

3. EAR, NOSE AND THROAT: Cypress Pointe’s physicians are experts in treating medical conditions related to the sinuses, larynx, mouth and throat, as well as structures in the neck and face.

4. CARDIOLOGY: Cardiologists specialize in diagnosing and treating diseases of the cardiovascular system such as congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure and heart disease.

5. SPINE SURGERY: Back, neck and spine problems can be exhausting, making it difficult to function and perform life’s daily tasks. Cypress Pointe’s spine surgeons are trained to perform different types of spine surgery and treat diseases of the entire spine.

6. UROLOGY: Urology is a medical and surgical specialty that treats diseases of the genitourinary tract of the male and the urinary tract of the female. Cypress Pointe’s urologists treat common conditions such as kidney stones, bladder control, urinary incontinence, testosterone replacement, erectile dysfunction and enlarged prostate (also known as BPH).

7. ORTHOPEDICS: Cypress Pointe’s surgeons diagnose everything that allows you to move, work and be active by treating your bones, joints, ligaments and tendons.

8. PODIATRY: Podiatric surgery treats the bones, nerves and muscles in the feet. Patients who seek care from Cypress Pointe’s podiatrists do so because of medical conditions related to diabetes, nerve and circulatory disorders, trauma and arthritis, all which significantly impact foot health.

9. GYN: Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital offers common GYN procedures including ablations, hysterectomy, tubal ligations and hysteroscopy.

10. PAIN MANAGEMENT: Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital understands the importance of managing pain in patients and recognizes the necessity of having physicians on its medical staff who specialize in pain and who manage chronic pain conditions. The hospital has pain management physicians who have in-depth training in the physiology of pain and who are also state and national leaders for new advancements in treating chronic pain.