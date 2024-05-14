Who will take the throne this year? Join us on June 27 for the reveal of the 2024 Best of 225 winners!

Be the first to know who won awards in all of your favorite categories before the magazine hits stands. Enjoy a royal celebration with drinks, live music by Pants Party and a variety of bites from The Queen. Purchase your ticket today and don’t miss out on this opportunity to live like a king … or queen!

Special thank you to our sponsors: The Queen Baton Rouge | Campus Federal Credit Union | East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Limited tickets available. Must be 21+ to attend.