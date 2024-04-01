How healthy are your snacks? sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Nutrition is an important thing to keep in mind when it comes to snacks. Whether it be a quick treat on the go, or a snack after a long day of school or work, snacks can contribute to a large part of your daily calorie intake.

When looking at labels, it’s important to find protein and healthy carbohydrates. Swapping out typical unhealthy snacks like chips and candy for better options can help give your body energy, focus, and gut and immune health. Keeping sliced fruit in the fridge works great as a snack because it is easily accessible. Instead of grabbing chips, popcorn is a great low-calorie alternative. You can also try freeze-dried fruits, which have less sugar than dried fruit, or seeds and nuts, which are full of protein that gives the body energy. Having easily accessible healthy snacks in the house is a great first step to being happy and healthy. Learn more about healthy snacks.