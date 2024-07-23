Experience exclusive flavors with the new Guest Roasters program, sponsored by Magpie Cafe

Specialty coffee enthusiasts will love the new Guest Roasters program at Magpie Café! Every month, Magpie baristas rotate a new “Guest Roaster” alongside their house roaster, Intelligentsia Coffee. There are three ways to enjoy these limited time roasts with espresso, batch brew coffee or at home purchasing from a limited supply of retail bags.

Collaborating with third wave roasters like Black & White Roasting from Raleigh, N.C., Naysayer Coffee Roasters from Napa, CA and Lost Sock Roasters from Washington D.C., provides a great opportunity for the Baton Rouge community to experience new exciting flavors from some of the best coffee roasters across America. These roasters value transparency, direct trade, and fostering relationships with coffee farmers and share the same desire with Magpie for intentionality within the community through the world of coffee. Swing by Magpie Café today to give these new roasts a try.

