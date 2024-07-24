Inside Hot Stuff Restaurant, a new comfort food concept in downtown Baton Rouge

Never give up. This is the mantra for Hot Stuff Restaurant owner Jennice Goff, whose vision for this eatery recently came to fruition after more than 11 years of dreaming about it.

Hot Stuff officially opened its doors in downtown Baton Rouge on July 10 at 244 Lafayette St., in the space formerly home to The Blues Room. The restaurant serves fresh hot breakfast and lunch meals in a diner-style setting. Comfort food recipes for dishes such as biscuits and gravy and sweet-and-savory Monte Cristo sandwiches are the backbone of the menu.

Guests can order dishes made fresh to order, or they can pick up hot plates from a steam table with a rotating selection of four to five different entrees and at least 10 different sides. The speedy service enables bustling office workers to get back to work.

During breakfast hours, expect choices of egg platters, omelets, pancakes, biscuits and hash browns. Transitioning into lunch, menu options include fried baskets, sandwiches ranging from BLTs to clubs, hot dogs and hamburgers. Veggie plates and desserts are also offered.

Stepping inside feels like walking into your grandmother’s house, with the cozy scent of comfort food wafting from the kitchen and nearly all of the decor sourced from Goff’s grandmothers, mother and church donations. Black-and-white checkered counters are complemented by red accents and a classic Coca-Cola machine.

Goff, who has about 40 years of experience in food service, hopes dining at Hot Stuff feels like a warm hug. The family-oriented restaurant aims to welcome staff and diners with open arms, just as locals have already welcomed Hot Stuff with open arms. Two weeks in, Goff says feedback from the public has been largely positive.

“If you have a dream or want in life, don’t give up,” Goff says.

Hot Stuff Restaurant is at 244 Lafayette St. in downtown Baton Rouge. It is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast will be served 6 a.m-11 a.m., followed by lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily lunch specials will be offered. For more information, find it on Facebook or call 225-256-5047.