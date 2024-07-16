Hurricane season is here; plan now for smoother recovery following storms

With experts predicting an active hurricane season this year, it’s a good idea to take some time to make preparations that will help recovery go smoother in the event of storm damage.
Dex Gonzales, with Bayou Insurance Services, says people need to familiarize themselves with their insurance policies and gather information and supplies well before a hurricane is on its way.
Hurricane season began June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30. Historically, many storms have struck Louisiana in August and September. Gonzales offers these tips to get ready for the busiest stretch of hurricane season:
Know your insurance agent and carrier. “There is a common misconception that insurance is included with a mortgage, but that is false,” Gonzales says. “Although it may be paid through your escrow, your home insurance is with an insurance agent, and they will be assisting you through the claims process.”
Have important documents handy. Your home and flood insurance policy declarations pages should be easily accessible. Gonzales recommends storing these pages in a safe place at home as well as taking a photo of them to keep on your phone. These documents outline important details such as your policy number, what phone number to call to make claims, your agent’s contact information and what is covered under your policy. “We also suggest doing an annual review of your policy coverages with your agent,” Gonzales says.
Get a flood insurance quote. “With the rising cost of home and auto insurance, a lot of people in Louisiana have forgotten about flood insurance, and understandably so,” Gonzales says. “However, flood claims are actually more likely than a wind claim, and damages can quickly exceed what wind damages can be.” The cost of flood insurance varies by location, but it’s worth at least getting a quote so you can budget for it in future. Another note about flood insurance: Unless you are purchasing a new property, there is a wait period ranging from seven to 30 days for new policies to take effect. “We suggest getting a quote sooner rather than later,” Gonzales says.
Stay on top of routine home and yard maintenance. Trimming trees away from your home can reduce your chances of having to make a claim. Your agent may have additional advice on steps you can take to reduce hazards around your home.
Make a list of local, insured roofers. “After storms, many companies pop up and come from out of state and often try to take advantage of storm victims. Try to have a relationship with a licensed roofer or contractor prior to a storm,” Gonzales advises. Your agent can point you to reputable roofers and contractors.
Take pictures of your home, inside and out. Document your home and any contents that could be damaged in a potential storm. If a hurricane hits your home, photograph the damage before making repairs. “Good documentation helps for a smoother, quicker claims process,” Gonzales says.
Crank up your generator. Do not wait until the electricity is out. Make sure you know how to start the generator and that it runs properly.
Buy supplies ahead of time. Batteries, flashlights, bottled water, canned goods, first aid kits and gasoline are hard to come by when Louisiana is in the path of a hurricane. Stock up now and avoid the crowds and empty shelves later.
Make an evacuation plan. Hotels can book up quickly, and if you wait until the last minute to leave, you can get stuck in traffic. Decide now where you will go if you need to evacuate. If you have pets, make plans for them as well.
