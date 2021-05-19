Fight off the invisible enemy effortlessly with an affordable air purification system

Among the pollutants that can linger in a home: Dust. Smoke. Pollen. Animal dander. Mold. Bacteria. Viruses. Adhesives. Paints, Varnishes. Cleaning products. Pesticides. Particles from appliances. The list goes on.

Health studies associate particle pollution with serious health risks, like cardiac arrhythmias, heart attacks, asthma attacks and bronchitis. And that means more emergency room visits, absences from school or work, and restricted activity days, especially for those with pre-existing heart or lung disease, older people, and children. Fine particles, known as PM2.5, pose the greatest health risk, as they can recess deep into lungs and some may even get into the bloodstream. Exposure to these particles can affect a person’s lungs and heart.

So how can you protect yourself and your family?

A whole house air purification system can help. And forget about cleaning or replacing any special filters, because none of that is required. All of the contaminants are collected by your existing air conditioning filter—the same one you already replace regularly.

