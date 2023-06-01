Why these young professionals plan to stay in Baton Rouge for the long haul
- By Cynthea Corfah @cyntheacorfah, Maggie Heyn Richardson, Zane Piontek
- Photography by Collin Richie
What will it take to keep millennials and Gen Z in Baton Rouge? The city’s young leaders crave connections, culture and change
Educating and empowering children and teens is the best way to brighten the city’s future—and these locals are taking responsibility for it
How young creatives and entrepreneurs are continuing in the footsteps of their parents
Why build a career in Baton Rouge? These young professionals see the city as an underrated place that rewards hard work and new ideas
Seth Irby
Chief marketing officer at LWCC
Rachel Eggie
Owner of Eggie Salon Studio
David Fleshman
Partner at Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson
Whitney Lanassa
Senior managing director at Stonehenge Capital
Marcus Williams
Founder and owner of Williams Architecture
Jeremy Beyt
Co-founder of ThreeSixtyEight and Assembly Required
Sabrina Galloway
Co-founder of the Langston Galloway Foundation
Amanda Vincent
Owner of Studyville
Jacquise Terry
Campus pastor of Healing Place Church Dream Center
Chase Lyons
Owner of Soji and CML-Consulting
Norisha Kirts Glover
Founder of NRK Construction
Myles Laroux
Highland Wealth investment advisor
Tyler Litt
President of Forum 225
This article was originally published in the June 2023 issue of 225 magazine.