What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets in October 2022

“You’ll see the market get more and more full as the month goes on,” says Darlene Rowland, executive director of BREADA, which operates the Red Stick Farmers Market. “We’ll have all sorts of greens, heirloom pumpkins, satsumas and a lot more produce that people get excited about.”
Greens are particularly bountiful with market vendors bringing mustard, turnip and collard greens, along with kale, spinach and Swiss chard.
Think your kids won’t eat these nutrient-dense veggies? Rowland, who has two young sons, says she routinely chops up greens and adds them to different recipes.
“I do it a lot with soups and red beans and rice,” she says. “I’ll also put chopped mustard greens in lentils, with diced sweet potatoes or butternut squash, which adds sweetness and gets rid of the greens’ bitterness.”
This month, the Red Stick Farmers Market resumes its Tuesday market at the Main Library and its Wednesday mobile market at the ExxonMobil YMCA. Find more info at breada.org
Red Stick Farmers Market schedule
Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.
Main Library at Goodwood
7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon
Mobile market at the ExxonMobil YMCA
7717 Howell Blvd.
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Main Street Market
5th and Main streets
Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Pennington Biomedical Research Center
6400 Perkins Road
