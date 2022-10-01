What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets in October 2022

Think your kids won’t eat these nutrient-dense veggies? Rowland, who has two young sons, says she routinely chops up greens and adds them to different recipes.

“I do it a lot with soups and red beans and rice,” she says. “I’ll also put chopped mustard greens in lentils, with diced sweet potatoes or butternut squash, which adds sweetness and gets rid of the greens’ bitterness.”

This month, the Red Stick Farmers Market resumes its Tuesday market at the Main Library and its Wednesday mobile market at the ExxonMobil YMCA. Find more info at breada.org

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.

Main Library at Goodwood

7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon

Mobile market at the ExxonMobil YMCA

7717 Howell Blvd.

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Main Street Market

5th and Main streets

Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

This article was originally published in the October 2022 issue of 225 magazine.