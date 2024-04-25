Twenty in their 20s

Producer and actor, film and television

Achievements + community involvement

• Partner at Unoriginal Films, which recently wrapped its first all-Louisiana feature-length film, Beware the Box Folk

• Resume includes credits for BBC, Prime Video and ITV

• IRS enrolled agent servicing film industry professionals

• Performed in 30 plays and musicals over two years at Barter Theatre in Virginia

Caffeine fix

“Whenever I am in need for an early morning anything, I am at Fork N Spoon. I’m sitting down for a big bowl of cheese grits and bacon. Their iced coffee will easily cure any caffeine fix.”