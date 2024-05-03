Ready, set, cut! Finish Line Haircuts, a racing-themed hair salon, opened in March near the Rouses Market off Airline Highway and will host its grand opening this Saturday, May 4.

The concept was inspired by owner Dominick “Rusty” Bianca’s love of racing. Bianca, a partner at Bianca-Matkins Trial Lawyers, tells 225 he enjoys doing things he hasn’t done before.

He’s a fan of sky diving and scuba diving and is also learning to drive high-speed racing cars. And he recently saw the opportunity for another kind of daring adventure: jumping into the men’s grooming and salon industry in Baton Rouge.

Inside Finish Line, located at 14640 Village Market, #102, patrons will find eight booths outfitted in a sleek black and red color scheme. The design and branding were brought to life by Nicholas Miner of Miner Design Co., Bianca says.

Stylists’ workstations mimic a mechanic’s tool bench, and comfy leather styling chairs nod to the interiors of high-end automobiles. Racing paraphernalia is scattered throughout the salon. A large engine greets patrons in the waiting area, along with a wall-sized print of race cars in action.

Nostalgic video games are situated near the entrance. Bianca says the goal was to provide a family-friendly vibe, so parents could get a trim while their kids were occupied, racing away from Pac-Man.

Bianca says Finish Line’s welcomes men, women and children, although the salon does not offer full hair coloring services. Services include basic trims, bobs, undercuts, waxing, beard details and gray blending, as well as kids’ cuts.

Each service stays on theme.

If you’re looking for a trim, ask the stylist for a Tune Up. For a more involved cut with scalp massage, shampoo and conditioning, towel service and more, go for The Full Throttle Experience.

The grand opening is this Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. At the event, Finish Line will host giveaways, food and a bouncy house. Bianca says one of Finish Line’s sponsored race cars will be parked outside the salon for photo ops.

The salon is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Finish Line Haircuts is at 14640 Village Market St., #102. Learn more and book appointments here.