Last call: Register for Business Report’s 2024 Best Places to Work

Think your company is one of the best places to work in the Capital Region?

Make it official and share it with the world by registering for Business Report’s 2024 Best Places to Work. Registration is now open and closes Friday, May 3.

Best Places to Work is a free awards program that recognizes companies of workplace excellence that are known for their efforts to recruit and retain the best and brightest employees.

Independent firm Workforce Research Group determines the selection and ranking for Business Report’s Best Places to Work. Participants must meet the following criteria:

• Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Baton Rouge

• Have a physical operation in the Baton Rouge region, which comprises the following nine parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana

• Are a publicly or privately held organization, or are a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization

• Have been in business for at least one year, at the program registration deadline

Companies that choose to participate are assessed by Workforce Research Group on two factors: A questionnaire about company policies, practices, demographics and benefits, and a survey of randomly selected employees at each firm on nine key focus areas, including role satisfaction, work/life balance, leadership and training.

Business Report will recognize the 2024 Best Places to Work in a special issue in October. A celebration also will be held in their honor. Read about last year’s honorees.

Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge is presented by Business Report, the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and Workforce Research Group.

Get all the details. See a timeline for the Best Places to Work program and register your company for inclusion.