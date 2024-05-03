The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has named Jonathan Grimes as its president and CEO effective immediately, the organization announced today.

Grimes has been serving as the council’s interim president and CEO since February. He took over for Renée Chatelain, who served as president and CEO for eight years and announced her departure in November 2023.

“Jonathan’s got big shoes to fill, but he’s up for the job,” says Todd Sterling, the council’s board chair.

Grimes has been a member of the council’s staff since June 2007. He has served in multiple roles, including events manager, chief systems officer and executive vice president.

According to a statement, Grimes was heavily involved in the design and construction of the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. He currently serves as director of Festival of Lights and Red Stick Revelry, and as project director of River City Jazz Masters. He also holds positions on the boards of the Downtown Business Association and Live After 5.

Grimes will be formally introduced at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s annual meeting at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on May 23.

