Twenty in their 20s

“I have a goal to reach 100 total transactions before I turn 30. Every successful transaction, large or small, represents a member of our community that I was able to help. I’m on track to make it to 100 with a little time to spare.”

Social media and brand strategist, Quirk-E Creative

Achievements + community involvement

• Creator of #BRTok, a TikTok hashtag that garnered 38 million views in its first year

• Has grown multiple client accounts to over 10,000 followers, with video views ranging from 100,000 to over 2 million

• Junior executive board member of Fork Cancer Baton Rouge

Life hack

"If you use African black soap, here's a hack my mom taught me: For the softest, most even skin, lather up your soap and apply it to your body BEFORE your shower. Let it sit for about five minutes, and then proceed with your shower routine. It's an extra step, but that soap can work wonders depending on your skin type." Caffeine fix "Social Coffee! Iced chai or a Matcha Rain, for sure."

“Publish a collection of short stories. I started in college but I would like to get back to completing it and sharing it with the world.”

One thing you’d love to learn that school didn’t teach you

“Detailed financial literacy. I would have loved the option to take a class in this early on, like in high school.”

The best and worst parts of the transition from school to work

“The most challenging thing, to me, was managing my days off. I will never forget the day I was told that I needed to accumulate PTO in order to take off versus when I was in school we had breaks. The best part is the money. I was excited to be able to buy stuff off of my wishlist after years of being on a tight college student budget.”

