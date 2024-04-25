Twenty in their 20s

Senior associate – office sales and leasing, Elifin Realty
Achievements + community involvement
• The state’s No. 1 commercial agent, ranked by The Louisiana Commercial Database based on total office sales and transactions (2023)
• Brokered over $11.5 million in transaction volume during first year in brokerage
• Board member of Suiting 101
• Foster coordinator for Capital Area Animal Welfare Society
Life hack
“Percentages are the same forward as backwards. 84% of 25 is the same as 25% of 84.”
Caffeine fix
“A large cold brew from The Vintage off Laurel Street. It’s high-octane stuff. Pretty sure it could fuel a small car.”
Go-to work ‘fit
“Almost always a suit from Brown & Brown Clothiers on Government Street. Geno Brown is the best in the business.”
Advice for your 18-year-old self
“Listen more than you talk; it’s why you have two ears and only one mouth. (And also, ditch the skinny jeans.)”
One thing you’d love to learn that school didn’t teach you
“Aviation. I’m scared of heights, so I’ve always wanted to learn to fly a plane to face that fear.”
Goal before turning 30
“I have a goal to reach 100 total transactions before I turn 30. Every successful transaction, large or small, represents a member of our community that I was able to help. I’m on track to make it to 100 with a little time to spare.”
Social media and brand strategist, Quirk-E Creative
Achievements + community involvement
• Creator of #BRTok, a TikTok hashtag that garnered 38 million views in its first year
• Has grown multiple client accounts to over 10,000 followers, with video views ranging from 100,000 to over 2 million
• Junior executive board member of Fork Cancer Baton Rouge
Life hack
“If you use African black soap, here’s a hack my mom taught me: For the softest, most even skin, lather up your soap and apply it to your body BEFORE your shower. Let it sit for about five minutes, and then proceed with your shower routine. It’s an extra step, but that soap can work wonders depending on your skin type.”
Caffeine fix
“Social Coffee! Iced chai or a Matcha Rain, for sure.”
Goal before turning 30
“Publish a collection of short stories. I started in college but I would like to get back to completing it and sharing it with the world.”
One thing you’d love to learn that school didn’t teach you
“Detailed financial literacy. I would have loved the option to take a class in this early on, like in high school.”
The best and worst parts of the transition from school to work
“The most challenging thing, to me, was managing my days off. I will never forget the day I was told that I needed to accumulate PTO in order to take off versus when I was in school we had breaks. The best part is the money. I was excited to be able to buy stuff off of my wishlist after years of being on a tight college student budget.”
What more people should know about the Capital Region
“I know many people like to stay in their own pocket of the city, but I really encourage you to venture out to a new pocket and explore! Be a tourist in your own city/state. You may be surprised what you’ll fall in love with!”
• Three national champion speaking titles from the National Christian Forensics (2015 + 2016) and The Great Communicators Association (2017)
• Top 30 in The Great American Speak Off (2022)
• Completed three half-marathons
• Provides pro-bono pitch coaching through Pop Up Pitch, a local monthly meetup
• Volunteers as an assistant sales coach at LSU Professional Sales Institute
Office or WFH?
“As a wife and mom of two kids, I love working from my home office. It allows me to be productive but also present with my family when I need to be.”
Playlist
“Fun fact: I was in the top 0.5% of Diplo’s listeners in 2023. I love EDM and anything that gets the heart pumping.”
Advice for your 18-year-old self
“It’s gonna happen, girl. Trust your feeling that you are destined to do great things. Don’t be so discouraged by the day-to-day. Don’t get so wrapped up in what people think.”
Your superpower
“Loving people! If you’re one of my people, you’ll know it from the way I love.”
Goal before turning 30
“Finishing the Louisiana Marathon! (I’ve done 3 half-marathons.)”
The best and worst parts of the transition from school to work
“As a college opt-out, I like to say that I got straight on the interstate of life with no on-ramp. At 19 years old, I was living in DC working for an economic research center. I was the youngest in the office by almost 5 years and the only one without a college degree. I had zero friends my age and dealt with so much imposter syndrome. The best part? Living my passion. I truly believe if I hadn’t entered my career as fast and furious as I did, I wouldn’t be living the life I have today.”
What more people should know about the Capital Region
“I wish people knew what was available to them. As someone who moved away from Baton Rouge three times and moved back, I’m proud to call this city home. My encouragement is to lean into the culture, community and connections. Also, Swagat Indian Cuisine on George O’Neal Road.”
• Working to revitalize downtown Zachary through City of Zachary Economic Development, the Louisiana Main Street program and community events
• Committee member for Downtown Live and plans community happenings through City of Zachary role
• Volunteer, foster and board member for Must Luv Dogs Rescue
Life hack
“MEAL KITS. I have been an avid user of dinner meal kits for years, and it takes the worry out of meal planning, grocery shopping and cooking overcomplicated weeknight meals.”
Caffeine fix
“Zen-Jus, nearly every day. The Energy Smoothie with matcha green tea, add acai. No additives, delicious and the perfect amount of kick for a productive day.”
It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?
“Downtown Live concert in Zachary, Live After Five concert in BR or somewhere eating sushi or tacos.”
One thing you’d love to learn that school didn’t teach you
“If there were a textbook filled with the most beautiful homes and gardens in the world, I would take that class in a heartbeat. I have always loved real estate, architecture and the feeling certain spaces can bring.”
How accurate is your sun sign?
“I am a Gemini through and through. Quick-witted, intellectually curious and strong communication skills—all spot on. While also juggling numerous passions and ventures at once.”
