Twenty in their 20s

“I’m a super Capricorn.” Goal before turning 30 “I hope to get more people to believe that Baton Rouge is worth the investment and we’re not the underdog.”

Deputy director, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge

Achievements + community involvement

• 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge Member of the Year (2024)

• Founder of Geaux Vote Festival

• Initiated Jaguar Eats food pantry, Southern University’s first on-campus food pantry for students

• Executive vice chairman of Baton Rouge North Economic Development District

Life hack

“Wearing your school apparel in an airport brings you many benefits and easy networking.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“Main Lobby in downtown Baton Rouge.”

Goal before turning 30

“Finish law school and become an elected official in the city of Baton Rouge.” Best and worst parts of the transition from school to work “The most challenging part was now realizing more bills were on the way. The best part is realizing that my HBCU, Southern University, properly prepared me with critical workplace skills and leadership that made me successful thus far.” How accurate is your sun sign? “Aquarius—we are the most calm and levelheaded. With a sense of humor.” What more people should know about the Capital Region “The beauty of how our city is unique from having one of the prominent HBCUs and prominent SEC schools in one city. Also, our city is a literal gumbo pot of cultures, ideas, people and so much more, plus we are the political hub of the state.” Kade Johnston , 26 | Cancer Acquisition and project manager, Dantin Bruce Development Achievements + community involvement • President of Baton Rouge Growth Coalition Young Leadership Council

• Young Leaders Group co-chair of Urban Land Institute Louisiana

• Creator of the Growth Coalition YLC Speaker Series Your superpower “Brian Dantin and Ross Bruce tell me that I am delusionally optimistic. The glass is always half full.” Caffeine fix “I start my day with a small cup of black coffee at my house before I head to Geaux Crossfit for a workout.” Playlist “When I’m working, I’m all about podcasts. I’m especially hooked on The Fort with Chris Powers lately.” Go-to work ‘fit “Regardless of the setting, I have to wear my cowboy boots. They make me feel 7 feet tall and bulletproof.” It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at? “I love going on dates to DiGiulio Brothers on Friday nights.” What more people should know about the Capital Region “With an aging professional population approaching retirement, there’s a noticeable gap that needs to be filled by young professionals. This situation offers a unique chance for young professionals in our region to take on greater responsibilities earlier than they might in other markets.”

Owner, Caroline’s Cookies

Achievements + community involvement

• Opened first bakery in Lafayette at age 19

• Opened a second location in Baton Rouge at the age of 22

• Sells out of 1,500+ cookies per day in an average of two hours

• Best Dessert – Best of Acadiana Awards (2022 + 2023)

Go-to work ‘fit

“Loose-fitting jeans, Caroline’s Cookies tee and my purple New Balance shoes.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“Work. Ha!” Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Be more confident and stop worrying so much about what others think of you.”

One thing you’d love to learn that school didn’t teach you

“TAXES.”

Best and worst parts of the transition from school to work

“The most challenging part would be suddenly having so much more freedom and learning how to properly use it to maximize productivity. The best part about the transition was the freedom to better use my creativity.” What more people should know about the Capital Region

“How big of a city it is with such a supportive and huge community.” This article was originally published in the May 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.