What better way to end LSU’s roller coaster of a year than with another wild game?

The Tigers dominated UCF in just about every statistical category in Tuesday night’s Playstation Fiesta Bowl, en route to a 40-32 win against the Knights. LSU was without 14 players at one point when considering injuries, players sitting out for the NFL Draft, players suspended for conduct and players suspended in the game. But the Tigers still managed to outgain their opponent 555 yards to just 250 yards.

LSU also dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for 44:31 compared to just 15:29 for UCF. Quarterback Joe Burrow had his best game as a Tiger, throwing for a season-high 394 yards and four touchdowns even after getting pummeled on the Tigers’ second drive of the game after throwing an interception. Senior running back Nick Brossette also rushed for 117 yards to put him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season in his final game in purple and gold.

It was a fulfilling ending to an overachieving season for LSU and gives fans a lot of promise and optimism heading into the offseason.

Did the Tigers impress you in their season finale? How do you feel about the season as a whole now that it’s wrapped up?

