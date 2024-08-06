×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Tiger Pride 2024: Table of contents

Here we geaux, Tigers. Football is back. In 225 Magazine’s annual Tiger Pride issue, we pay homage to the passion and pageantry of LSU Football, from the religion of tailgating to the team’s traditions of athletic excellence. Here’s what’s in this year’s edition.

Photo by Jordan Hefler

The tailgater’s playbook: The secrets, traditions and amenities of 12 LSU tailgating groups

Frank Carr, 93, believes he coined the spelling of “geaux” back in the 1960s. Photo courtesy Ben Adams

Origin story: Why did we start spelling the word “go” with some Cajun flair?

Photo courtesy LSU Athletics

Tiger Stadium turns 100: Chronicling the history of one of the game’s most iconic landmarks

NFLSU: Mapping Tiger alums in the league

Stock photo

A user’s guide to the Capital City for returning alums and visiting fans

Photo by Collin Richie

Oh, sheet! Don’t sleep on this fan’s homemade banners, made with just bedsheets and spray paint

Photo by Jordan Hefler

Is Brian Kelly ready to break through in the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format? Matt Moscona weighs in

Photo by Jordan Helfer

Who’s who of the new coaching staff?

Freak of nature: Harold Perkins Jr.’s teammates talk what makes the star linebacker so special

Photo courtesy LSU Athletics

Oh, brother! How West Weeks’ and Whit Weeks’ competitive childhoods paved the way for their collegiate success

Photo by Jordan Hefler

New defense, who dis? After a staffing overhaul, here’s how the Tigers are feeling about their new coaches

Emily Dixon styled a selection of LSU’s iconic letterman jackets in one of LSU Athletics’ locker rooms. Letterwinners receive a jacket after they earn their first varsity letter. Photo by Collin Richie

Earning the stripes: In her newest role, LSU’s Emily Dixon is connecting with past letterwinners

At El Bengal Tailor’s shop near the North Gates of LSU, Oscar Reyes provides alterations for the Tiger Band, the football team and many other LSU Athletics programs. Photo by Collin Richie

Good fit: El Bengal Tailor keeps Tiger Nation looking sharp

Photos courtesy the boutiques

What to wear to LSU games this fall—outfit ideas from Baton Rouge boutiques

Photo by Jordan Hefler

The 2024 LSU Football schedule

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2024 Tiger Pride edition.


Latest Stories