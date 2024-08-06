Tiger Pride 2024: Table of contents

Here we geaux, Tigers. Football is back. In 225 Magazine’s annual Tiger Pride issue, we pay homage to the passion and pageantry of LSU Football, from the religion of tailgating to the team’s traditions of athletic excellence. Here’s what’s in this year’s edition.
The tailgater’s playbook: The secrets, traditions and amenities of 12 LSU tailgating groups
Origin story: Why did we start spelling the word “go” with some Cajun flair?
Tiger Stadium turns 100: Chronicling the history of one of the game’s most iconic landmarks
NFLSU: Mapping Tiger alums in the league
A user’s guide to the Capital City for returning alums and visiting fans
Oh, sheet! Don’t sleep on this fan’s homemade banners, made with just bedsheets and spray paint
Is Brian Kelly ready to break through in the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format? Matt Moscona weighs in
Who’s who of the new coaching staff?
Freak of nature: Harold Perkins Jr.’s teammates talk what makes the star linebacker so special
Oh, brother! How West Weeks’ and Whit Weeks’ competitive childhoods paved the way for their collegiate success
New defense, who dis? After a staffing overhaul, here’s how the Tigers are feeling about their new coaches
Earning the stripes: In her newest role, LSU’s Emily Dixon is connecting with past letterwinners
Good fit: El Bengal Tailor keeps Tiger Nation looking sharp
What to wear to LSU games this fall—outfit ideas from Baton Rouge boutiques
The 2024 LSU Football schedule
This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2024 Tiger Pride edition.