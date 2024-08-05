Matt Moscona: Can Brian Kelly break through and take LSU to the playoffs?

Sept. 1 vs. USC (Las Vegas)

Both teams replace Heisman-winning QBs and have new coordinators trying to fix awful defenses. LSU hasn’t won an opener since Joe Burrow was under center. It’s time to reverse that trend.

Sept. 7 vs. Nicholls State

One benefit of conference realignment is we’ll see fewer games like this.

Sept. 14 at South Carolina

It’s an 11 a.m. kickoff in a tough environment. The Tigers better be ready, or championship hopes could be on life support before October.

Sept. 21 vs. UCLA

With Chip Kelly and the core of UCLA’s 2021 team gone, the Tigers should exact sweet revenge from the Rose Bowl loss three years ago.

Sept. 28 vs. South Alabama

USA has gone to back-to-back bowl games, but head coach Kane Wommack left to join Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama staff. Baton Rouge native Major Applewhite is the new head man. It should be a rude welcome home.

Oct. 12 vs. Ole Miss

Both teams should be undefeated coming into this one. LSU has an open date prior, while the Rebels begin October at South Carolina. This could be a CFP tiebreaker. Ole Miss hasn’t won in Tiger Stadium since 2008.

Oct. 19 at Arkansas

Bobby Petrino is back as offensive coordinator for Arkansas this season—and might be interim head coach before it’s all over. Don’t expect much from the Hogs.

Oct. 26 at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher is gone. But Mike Elko is a defensive mastermind. Back-to-back road conference games are never easy. Circle this as the trickiest spot on the slate.

Nov. 9 vs. Alabama

The Crimson Reign of Terror under Nick Saban is done. If ever there were a time to remind the Tide their greatest era is over, it’s now. LSU can’t lose this game. Period.

Nov. 16 at Florida

Visiting The Swamp after Bama is unenviable, but the Gators may have fired Billy Napier by this point. Florida might be better, but its No. 1-ranked strength of schedule is a brutal draw.

Nov. 23 vs. Vanderbilt

The SEC schedule makers did LSU a solid in the new 16-team league.

Nov. 30 vs. Oklahoma

It’s the Tigers’ and the Sooners’ first matchup since the 2019 Peach Bowl. This could be the beginning of a beautiful Thanksgiving rivalry.

About our expert

Matt Moscona is the award-winning host of After Further Review, heard weekdays on ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Alexandria, Lafayette and Lake Charles.

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2024 Tiger Pride edition.