Sept. 14

SOUTH CAROLINA

Williams-Brice Stadium

Columbia, SC

Sept. 21

UCLA

Tiger Stadium

Sept. 28

SOUTH ALABAMA

Tiger Stadium

Oct. 12

OLE MISS

Tiger Stadium

Oct. 19

ARKANSAS

Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium

Fayetteville, AR

Oct. 26

TEXAS A&M

Kyle Field

College Station-Bryan, TX

Nov. 9

ALABAMA

Tiger Stadium

Nov. 16

FLORIDA

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Gainesville, FL

Nov. 23

VANDERBILT

Tiger Stadium

Nov. 30

OKLAHOMA

Tiger Stadium

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2024 Tiger Pride edition.