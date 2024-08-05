Search ZOO UPGRADES

BRCC ATHLETICS

THE SAINT

View the E-Edition



#225BATONROUGE View the E-Edition

Emily Dixon styled a selection of LSU’s iconic letterman jackets in one of LSU Athletics’ locker rooms. Letterwinners receive a jacket after they earn their first varsity letter. In her newest role, LSU’s Emily Dixon is connecting with past letterwinners





#225BATONROUGE Emily Dixon has devoted most of her adult career to working for her alma mater. The longtime Tiger has spent years on and off the football field sporting her unofficial uniform of purple and gold. Now, in a new role, she’s combining her 12 years of full-time experience at LSU to connect with legends of the university’s past through the National L Club. The nonprofit aims to connect the school’s previous letterwinners, a group that counts former varsity athletes, trainers, equipment managers, video staff, cheerleaders, Tiger Girls and mascots among its ranks. As the L Club’s director of letterwinner engagement, Dixon will round up past letterwinners and introduce them to the booster club’s offerings. Members can enjoy social, networking and professional development events, including a big football tailgate hosted in the PMAC for home games. Dixon will also act as a liaison for the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame committee through its selection process and organize The Tribute, a pre-graduation event where student athletes receive their stoles.

After (working at LSU) for so long, none of us would have jobs without student athletes. We’re here because of them. [Emily Dixon]

“‘Once a Tiger, always a Tiger’ is our motto for all student athletes, and you’re always a letterwinner,” says Dixon, 37. “After (working at LSU) for so long, none of us would have jobs without student athletes. We’re here because of them.”

One of the most recognizable symbols of being a letterwinner is the stylish swag: sturdy letterman jackets with dark leather sleeves and bold yellow L’s sewn on the chest. Letterwinners receive a jacket after they earn their first varsity letter, and they receive a different letteraward each year they earn a varsity letter. Star players like Joe Burrow and Foster Moreau have been known to don their well-earned outerwear at important events.

“They are an iconic symbol that our student-athletes share through multiple generations,” Dixon says. “I love to see our current and former student-athletes wear them, because it is a source of pride for what they have accomplished for their team, LSU and even the state of Louisiana.”







Dixon is well-versed in using her wardrobe to show her own school pride. She started a style blog years ago in her earlier days working at LSU, and today she continues to post her game-day outfits and shopping links on Instagram.

Her history working for LSU Football dates back to her time as a student worker. After a few post-college jobs, she was pulled back to Baton Rouge, where she resumed her career at the university.

She has worked as an in-house reporter interviewing coaches and athletes, served as coordinator of offensive operations and helped produce content like Heisman campaigns alongside LSU Football’s robust media team. In April, she hit the ground running in her latest role by gathering a group of LSU Gymnastics alumnae to ride in the national championship parade.

“I joke that I’m just stamping my Athletics passport again,” Dixon says.

Dixon says her game days will look different this year. Gone are the days of working in the press box, setting up for post-game interviews and traveling to every away game. But, she’s excited to celebrate football season in a fresh way. And, she’s ready to bring more LSU-forward items into her work wardrobe.

She’s especially enthused about connecting with letterwinners across all sports and reeling in new members.

“This is so much fun, because our head coaches and assistant coaches, our staff (members) who are former letterwinners and current student athlete letterwinners are future L Club members,” she says. “It’s getting back into those relationships, and to me it feels a lot like recruiting.”

And that recruiting shouldn’t be a hard sell for Dixon, who bleeds purple and gold as deeply as the past letterwinners she works with.

“I know I could do what I do at another school,” she says. “But would I be as fulfilled or as passionate? I don’t think so, because it’s not LSU. … It just wouldn’t feel the same. And, I’d have to get a whole new wardrobe.”

Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.

Emily Dixon’s go-tos for game-day ’fits

Dixon has a special closet section for all her purple, gold and tiger print—plus a guest room closet with Nike swag. In her past roles, Dixon dressed professionally for on-camera appearances and time in the press box. Now that she’s in a new role, she’s excited to don ensembles that are more “fan-like.” Here’s where she’s shopping.

Shop The Chic Girl

Dixon says this Perkins Road boutique is one of her favorite spots to hit when beefing up her game-day wardrobe.

Stewart Simmons

This football-centered brand is one Dixon frequents to find tailgate-ready pieces like comfy, lightweight T-shirts and glitzy tops and sweatshirts.

NK Boutique

Before football season kicks off, Dixon will make some much-needed boutique stops to find stylish pieces that can be worn in the office or on a Saturday in the fall. Dixon likes to hunt for purple and gold at NK’s Corporate Boulevard location.

Homefield Apparel

Dixon says she loves a good LSU tee, and she adores a vintage look. Homefield Apparel gives the best of both worlds with comfy pieces that both look and feel well-worn.

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2024 Tiger Pride edition.