Tigerholic Tailgaters sets up in a grass lot close to the stadium, near Nicholson Drive and the Department of Environmental Sciences building. The secrets, traditions and amenities of 12 LSU tailgating groups





#225BATONROUGE When Ray Smith and Matt Neumann roll their plumbing-van-turned-tailgate-utility-vehicle through LSU’s campus, it’s a sight as school-spirited as Mike the Tiger himself. In 2016, Neumann unearthed the van listed on Craigslist in Chalmette. Now, with its helmet stripe and turfed back doors, it is a beacon of fall nights spent in Death Valley—and the center of The Neumannator tailgate, which sets up beside the Indian Mounds before each game. It’s one of many tailgates known for its tricked-out throwdowns in Tiger Town. The 26-year-old Tigerholic Tailgaters group lures turnouts of around 500 people from as far away as London with its surprise DJ sets, themed dishes and branded T-shirts. Revelers at Cajun Tiger Tailgating have taken fandom to new heights, with a blinged-out balcony atop the group’s trailer. The balcony once played host to a game-day wedding ceremony.

For DVA Tailgating organizer Zach Rau, a good game day is defined by its menu, which Rau starts planning during the summer. The DVA Tailgating kitchen is open by 6 a.m. on Saturdays, the scent of gumbo or jambalaya wafting from its communal black pot. No dish is off-limits here, from barbacoa to fried Thanksgiving turkeys.

Zootey’s Corner co-founders Austin Langley and Brett Billiot leave their Thibodeaux homes for Baton Rouge by 5 a.m. on Saturdays to get started on their own award-winning food. And Nakatrash Tailgaters members fill up on the group’s signature dirt cake or Natchitoches meat pies in between rounds of beer pong.

But the true religion of LSU tailgating is the reunions.

Five former Golden Band from Tigerland members swapped their instruments for tents and a boombox after graduating from LSU. More than 20 years later, their Kroux tailgate spans 10 tents and draws hundreds for SEC matchups. Generations of Tigers reconvene here. Old college friends reconnect—and introduce their families that have grown since Saturdays spent playing in the nearby Greek Theater.

It’s often said that college is the best time in one’s life. But LSU fans and alums relive and recreate those memories on fall Saturdays, again and again and again.

225 contributing photographer Jordan Hefler wandered campus during two games last season shooting tailgating setups.

In follow-up interviews, 225 asked each group to divulge their game-day traditions, go-to dishes, showiest amenities and more.



THE TRADITIONS

Make a Van McMuffin for breakfast: an English muffin toasted on the grill with crawfish boudin and a fried egg. Take fireball shots to Pitbull’s song “Fireball.” When the opposing team buses come in, wave LSU flags and taunt them as they pass by.

—Tiger Trailers

Play the Golden Band’s pregame set and “Hey Fighting Tigers” after the band marches by, which is followed by a dance party until game time.

—The Kroux

Dance to David Allan Coe’s “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” in the parking lot. After the team walks by, form a big circle for the crowd to walk through. Anyone can get dragged in, link arms, kick and sing.

—Nakatrash Tailgaters

Bloody marys and mimosas in the morning.

—Cajun Tiger Tailgating

Watch football and play “FrisBeer”—Frisbee when the target is a beer bottle stationed on a pole.

—Zootey’s Corner

After setup, grab a beer, crush it open and toast to another successful tailgate.

—Tigerholic Tailgaters

THE GRUB

Jambalaya. The secret to it: Use pork temple meat, and don’t let anyone touch the lid until the rice is fully cooked.

—Zootey’s Corner

Alligator Sauce Piquante for Florida games and “Dumbo Gumbo” for Alabama games.

—Tigerholic Tailgaters

Natchitoches Meat Pies, jambalaya, tamales and dirt cake.

—Nakatrash Tailgaters

Tasha Mears serves as “tailgate chef,” famous for her Bananas Foster French Toast in the morning and Boudin Eggrolls. Themed dishes targeting the game’s opponent rotate each game, like Alligator Sauce Piquante during Florida tailgates.

—Krewe of B.A.T.T.

Barbecue, from pulled pork to smoked macaroni and cheese. But always have a backup plan in case of mishaps like equipment failures.

—DVA Tailgating

Jambalaya, barbecue, brisket, fried fish, boudin, rotisserie. Fried and blackened alligator for Florida games.

—Cajun Tiger Tailgating

Fried alligators for the Florida game. For the Arkansas or Alabama game, roast a whole pig.

—Tiger Trailers

The Neumannator’s Signature Pastalaya, made with five types of pasta: penne, rotini, rigatoni, bowtie and thin spaghetti.

—The Neumannator

THE AMENITIES

Two full bars, giant tents, a catering spread, shotski and fans blowing throughout the space. An outdoor game area with washer toss, cornhole, beer pong and flip cup is open to members and passersby alike.

—Krewe of B.A.T.T.

Ten connected tents surrounding the stately oaks. Sidewalk chalk and football are setup for the kids in the Peabody Hall parking lot, plus drinking games for the adults.

—The Kroux

Four TVs, a margarita machine, community ice chest and a tricked-out trailer with a balcony. The balcony served as a couple’s wedding ceremony venue when they were married during game day.

—Cajun Tiger Tailgating

TVs, an advanced DJ sound system and karaoke with wireless microphones. Crowd favorite games include beer pong, cup pong and Cajun horseshoe, a spinoff of ladder ball.

—Too Much?! Tailgating

A repurposed van with a professional audio system, multiple TVs, an ice chest and more amenities. The group is ready to play any game that leads to “competitive trash talk,” like flip cup.

—The Neumannator

A DJ set at least once a year.

—Tigerholic Tailgaters

Drinking games like thunderstruck and trout, a game in which players toss beers to each other with their non-dominant hand while drinking a beer in their dominant hand.

—DVA Tailgating

THE SURVIVAL SECRETS

If you don’t know anybody, walk around, stop and talk to people. You’ll walk away with a beer and a plate of food.

—Too Much?! Tailgating

Be friendly to the other tailgates around you and help each other out.

—Zootey’s Corner

Fans and shade from tents are essentials in the south Louisiana heat. Having a plan is important: How you want it to look, supplies you are going to need and expenses.

—Krewe of B.A.T.T.

Be prepared to geaux with the “fleaux.”

—The Kroux

All the details are secondary to the people at the tailgate. And don’t try to manage the work alone.

—The Neumannator

THE PARTING WORDS

Why these tailgaters return, season after season, to do it all again

“I love the football game, but I think I love tailgating just as much as I love the game.”

—Kyle Cutrer, Too Much?! Tailgating

“It’s the only time we’re able to see some friends together.”

—James Peck, Tigerholic Tailgaters

“We’ve all become a close, tight-knit family over the years.”

—Jacob Trahan, Cajun Tiger Tailgating

“All the original members of our group are now in their 70s and they still come down. These people grew up together and their kids have grown up together.”

—Angela Long, Nakatrash Tailgaters

“Unless you’re an Alabama fan, it’s the most welcoming atmosphere.”

—Austin Langley, Zootey’s Corner

“It just creates this buzz and this excitement, and it’s contagious. Positivity creates more positivity.”

—Ray Smith, The Neumannator

“It’s the best game day in the country, and you get to have your own piece of it.”

—Will Nalezinek, Tiger Tribe

“It’s not just about football. It’s about the people.”

—Bryan St. Germaine, Tiger Trailers

“Personally, I love to host. So, when I see people having fun, enjoying themselves, and visiting tailgate to tailgate … the sense of community we have created feels great.”

—Heather Miller, Krewe of B.A.T.T.

“LSU game days are special because of the scale. … On an individual basis, what we do is generally a lot more than you will see on an individual basis at every campus in the SEC.”

—Zach Rau, DVA Tailgating

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2024 Tiger Pride edition.