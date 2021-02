Baton Rouge could be getting a new comedy club.

Shedrick Marshall wants to rezone a property on Airline Highway, near the All Star Lanes bowling alley, from heavy commercial to a zoning typically designated for bars and lounges, to make room for Silly Rabbit Comedy Club.

