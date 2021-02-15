Few restaurants, groceries open during wintry weather see soaring demand

“People need gas for their generators. They need food and drinks,” Alford says.

The IHOP on College Drive was slammed this morning, as one of the few restaurants that was open. Some customers were dining in, though most of the business came from to-go orders placed online and by phone.

“It’s definitely busier than a usual Monday morning,” says Jamie Cline, whose commute from Southern University to the restaurant took more than an hour this morning. “I think because so many people are without power they can’t cook and need food.”

It was unclear how drivers from Waitr, Grub Hub and DoorDash would be able to deliver the orders, which Cline says were pouring in.

Some businesses were coping with the same challenges individuals were at home. The Costco on Airline Highway was open, though the store’s gas pumps were shuttered because of a power outage in the area.

Retailers also were not expecting to receive any deliveries today because most distributors and vendors were not able to safely put their trucks on the road.

“We’re not expecting the supply trucks today, “ says Vick Siddiqui, manager of LA Rouge gas station and mart on Jefferson Highway, which was doing a slow but steady business this morning.

Though the worst of the weather was expected to be over by midday, below-freezing temperatures will keep ice on the road for several hours, so local businesses say for now they’re playing things by ear.

“As of now, our plan is to stay open 24 hours,” Alford says. “We’ll take it as it comes.”

This story originally appeared in a Feb. 15 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE