Search SOUL FOOD FEST

DRUNKEN FISH

SILLY RABBIT COMEDY

View the E-Edition



#225BATONROUGE View the E-Edition

Downtown boarded up during Hurricane Ida last year. Photo by Collin Richie Prep for another above-average hurricane season with tips from Baton Rouge experts





#225BATONROUGE South Louisiana is no stranger to hurricanes, having endured Andrew and Katrina in 1992 and 2005, respectively, and countless others since and before. But after Hurricane Ida’s Category Four destruction last year, 16 years to the day since Katrina hit, preparation is more important than ever as the 2022 hurricane season starts. This season is expected to be another one with above-average hurricane activity—the seventh consecutive year with the above-average status. There is a 65% chance the season—which runs June 1 to Nov. 30—will produce an above-normal amount of storms, according to the Climate Prediction Center (a division of the National Weather Service). The current forecast predicts a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms with winds of at least 39 mph, with six to 10 of these becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Three to six major hurricanes—Categories Three, Four or Five with winds of at least 111 miles per hour—are expected. Like previous years, Louisiana and other states along the Gulf Coast are expected to be at the epicenter of many of the storms of the 2022 hurricane season. Yikes. “With five storms in the Gulf and an active hurricane season, the chances of one of these storms coming close enough to southeast Louisiana to produce an impact is certainly elevated,” explains Paul Miller, assistant professor in the Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences at LSU. “It is conceivable that Louisiana is not impacted, but certainly if the Gulf will be busier than normal, the chances of that coming closer to home rises, as well.”

In the event of a hurricane, Carol Friedland, LaHouse director at LSU, advises the reinforcement of windows and other vulnerable areas on one’s home. Branches particularly vulnerable to breaking and damaging vehicles or homes should be trimmed by a professional arborist, and furniture that has the potential to blow away should be secured, Friedland explains.

Taking note of the five “S’s” is important, Friedland says. These include securing your shingles, sealant, saffits, surroundings and shutters. Shingles are particularly important, Friedland explains, as the “first line of defense.”

“Once the cover of the roof is blown off, you’re much more prone to getting water, for example, in your attic to saturate your insulation that can then fall through your ceiling,” she says. “We really want to keep water out of the home as much as possible.”

In order to prepare for hurricane season, having certain items readily available is also a must in the event of power outages. These include:

• Nonperishable foods

• Water

• Cash

• Batteries and phone chargers

• Medicine and other medical supplies to last at least three days

• A full tank of gasoline for cars and/or generators

• Flashlights

• Carbon monoxide monitor (recommended in the event that a gas generator, which should always be outside, leaks fumes into the unventilated home)

It is best practice to have these “typical sheltering in place type needs” ready before a storm event happens, Friedland explains.

In the event of an evacuation, emergency evacuation orders should be followed and taken seriously.

“Listen and adhere to emergency management and evacuation orders, because they don’t just order widespread evacuations,” Friedland says. “But if an evacuation is ordered for your area, it is best practice to comply with that.”

For updates on hurricanes as they develop, visit nhc.noaa.gov, and for more information on hurricane preparedness, visit noaa.gov/hurricane-prep. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 389-2100, follow @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, download the Red Stick Ready mobile application, or text “RedStickReady” to 225-243-9991 to receive preparedness information.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE