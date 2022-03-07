One Book, One Community featuring ‘Atchafalaya Houseboat’ Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

The 16th annual One Book One Community initiative will showcase Atchafalaya Houseboat: My Years in the Louisiana Swamp by Gwen Roland. The entire two-month series will highlight the book, as well as other topics like nature conservation, Louisiana wildlife, birding, and nature photography.

The Library is excited to host author Gwen Roland for two events in April:

Atchafalaya Houseboat Author Talk and Q&A with Gwen Roland: Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood

Pass It On: Skills & Stories with Author Gwen Roland: Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood

Please join us by reading Atchafalaya Houseboat and participating in the discussions and varied programs relating to Roland’s experiences of a simpler life surrounded by the wonders of our bayou paradise.