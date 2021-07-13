The biggest myths about personal injury lawsuits, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

What do you think you know about personal injury lawsuits? You may be surprised to learn some “facts” aren’t true. Through politics and the media, we’ve been bombarded with misinformation about civil law!

Our mission is to help Louisianans who’ve been injured through no fault of their own get compensation, and that means making sure they won’t hesitate to call a lawyer when they need to. So, make sure to get the scoop on these personal injury myths before you settle with your insurance company.

To learn the truth behind these myths, click HERE.