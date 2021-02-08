You might see smart meters in downtown Baton Rouge soon

Parking downtown might get easier this year, albeit more expensive. The Broome administration has finalized plans for a new system that will include new smart meters, accessible through your phone, and kiosks on city streets, as well as higher rates that could go into effect later this year.

The administration has selected a vendor, FlowBird, to provide and install the smart meters, and plans to go to the Metro Council in the coming weeks with measures to get the ball rolling.

Read on for the full story from Daily Report‘s Feb. 4 edition. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.