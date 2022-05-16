Mayor Broome taps former Mid City leader for new parish-wide role

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has selected Marlee Pittman to be the first director of community revitalization for East Baton Rouge Parish.

Pittman, the former director of community development with the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, will “head several interagency initiatives intended to create equitable, vibrant, affordable, and sustainable neighborhoods in Baton Rouge,” according to the mayor’s announcement. Pittman will be the “point person dedicated to continuing the role of the Broome administration as the convener and leader of strategy for housing and neighborhood efforts.”

Previous community development initiatives Pittman has led include Safe Hopeful Neighborhoods, the Mid City Committee, the Hickey Town Stabilization Initiative, and disaster recovery efforts for the 2016 floods. She holds a certificate in urban planning and design from Harvard University and was recently accepted into MIT’s Master of City Planning program, according to the mayor’s office.