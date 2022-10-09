LSU’s Olivia Dunne has highest NIL valuation among female college athletes

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been a big winner when it comes to making NIL money, and is on the top of the female NIL valuations list according to college sports website On3.

Dunne’s valuation is in the top five of all college athletes, at $2.3 million and is the highest of all female athletes, OutKick reports.

Only Bronny James, Arch Manning, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are ahead of Olivia on the overall list. James and Manning aren’t even in college yet, meaning she’s currently in the top three of active college athletes.

The LSU star found out about her place on top of the list and shared it on her Instagram Story. She’s well ahead of Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee and Connecticut basketball player Paige Bueckers who are the next two on that list.

