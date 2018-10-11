LSU’s schedule is brutal.

We all knew this heading into the season. The Tigers survived two top-10 matchups in the first three weeks. But they ultimately stumbled in their next tough test away from home, as Florida delivered the team its first loss in a 27-19 battle in The Swamp.

It was a one-point game with just two minutes to play before Joe Burrow threw his first interception of the year, which the Gators ran back for a touchdown to pull away late. The LSU offensive line struggled all afternoon, allowing five sacks and eight quarterback hurries in the loss, ultimately costing the Tigers the game.

The good news: All of LSU’s goals are still on the table. And the Tigers won’t have to wait long to get back on the saddle.

LSU’s gauntlet of a schedule ramps right back up this weekend, as No. 2 Georgia travels to Baton Rouge for an SEC cross-division matchup with huge implications. Ed Orgeron hasn’t lost two consecutive games in his tenure with LSU, but this weekend will prove to be his toughest test yet.

The Bulldogs enter the contest undefeated and coming off a National Championship appearance a year ago. Georgia is anchored by its passing attack from sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm and a defense that has put up strong numbers this year, although against fairly weak competition.

It’s a tall task for the Tigers but not an outlandish one. Co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down the Florida loss and tell you why LSU might match up well with Georgia this weekend.

Do you think the Tigers have a shot Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud (be sure to leave us a review!) so you can catch every episode as soon as it drops. You can also find it on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages. And be sure to to check out TigerDetails.com for all your daily LSU news and alerts.

Thanks for listening, and we’ll see y’all next week!

*Note: We apologize for the microphone issues toward the end of the episode. We’ll get it fixed!